JYBT finalises arrangements for Pitri Paksh at Haridwar

JAMMU: Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust (JYBT) has made elaborate arrangements for Pitri Paksh at its Haridwar Bhawan, commencing from September 13 2019.

Briefing media persons here, Pawan Kumar Shastri, President JYBT said on the auspicious occasion of Pitri Paksh all Hindu rituals shall be performed for the prosperity of the universe in general and for the devotees associated with the Trust in particular. He asked all members of the Trust in particular and public in general who intends to perform Pitri Paksh (Shraadh)-2019 at Shree Ganga Ji Ghat Haridwar, to contact their Central Office Mohalla Darugiran, Kanak Mandi, Jammu.

“Those who desirous to perform Pitra Paksha (Shraadh) of their late nearer and dearer, but due to their unavoidable circumstances unable to attend personally at Haridwar to perform the same, may also contact on our above communication,” he said, added that the Trust shall on their behalf arrange to perform rituals of their nearer and dearer as well, clip to this effect may be seen on Facebook page of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust.

The Trust also released book ‘Pitri Paksh-Pitri Karam Mahattva’. The book reveals all about Pitri-Paksh, its used to humanity and those who are desirous having knowledge about Pitri-Paksh, the book will benefit them.

S.L Pandhotra, Vice-President, Gurdas Sharma General Secretary, Ram Langer Treasurer and Jatinder Aggarwal, Trustee were also present.