JWO calls for beautification of Sukrala Mata Complex, adjoining area

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu Welfare Organisation (JWO) called upon the Sukrala Mata Shrine Board authorities to take a serious notice of the problems being faced by devotees visiting the Shrine and make sincere efforts in the beautification of the complex area. In a statement issued here, President JWO, Kasturi Lal Gupta said that Sukrala Mata Shrine Board is abdicating its responsibility so far its development and maintenance is concerned.

“It has not developed any infrastructure at the Shrine to state the least, the roads leading to Shrine are in dilapidated condition and narrow corridor in the temple complex is too congested to accommodate the heavy rush of devotees,” he added. Gupta lamented Shrine Board has not earmarked any separate place for preparation of Prasad. He called upon the concerned authorities to undertake immediate measures for repair, relaying of road and beautification of the whole areas.

Gupta mentioned that he has also taken up the matter with the Additional Deputy Commissioner who assured us to take up the matter with concerned authorities.