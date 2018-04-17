Juvenile apprehended in minor’s rape bid

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A juvenile, who attempted to rape a four-year-old girl, was apprehended on Monday in Udhampur district, police said.
The boy, a student of Class 9, had gone into hiding on Saturday after his attempt to rape the minor at her rented house was foiled by neighbours, a police official said.
He had gone to deliver milk to the family and finding the girl alone tried to rape her. However, the cries of the girl attracted the attention of her neighbours who rushed to the spot.
The accused fled the scene and efforts were launched to nab him, the official said. After two days’ hunt, the boy was apprehended on Monday.
Police have registered a case against the accused.
