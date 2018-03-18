Justice will be ensured in Kathua rape-and-murder case: CM

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said it will be ensured that justice is done in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district.

The PDP-BJP dispensation in the state, which has announced a probe into the case by the Crime Branch, has come under criticism from opposition National Conference (NC) which alleged that the State Government was trying to shield the accused.

A few days back, NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar had alleged, “Following this tragedy, the revelation that evidence was destroyed clearly indicates towards a deep-rooted conspiracy being hatched at the highest quarters to save the culprits and the participation of two cabinet ministers in the Hindu Ekta Manch event raises a lot of questions in this context.”

“Justice will be delivered in the case,” Mehbooba told reporters on sidelines of an International Buyer-Seller meet at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre here.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Finance and Education Syed Altaf Bukhari said there will be no comprise in delivering justice to the victim.

“Let me assure you that there will be no compromise on delivering justice in this case… the PDP and the BJP stand united in ensuring justice,” he said.

The body of the eight-year-old girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she had gone missing while grazing horses.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed hope that the State will open up to the world as an international trading destination through land routes.

“I hope that Jammu and Kashmir opens up to the world as an international trading destination through land routes, realising its geopolitical situation, as part of a peaceful region,” Mehbooba said addressing a function on the inauguration of 7th International Buyer-Seller meet at SKICC here.

The chief minister said the State has been the recipient of major cultural, social and economic influences from the areas of Silk route from the past seven centuries.

“These influences, once used contextually, will help in making the State a hub of economic activity in the region, she said.

On the efforts of the government in this direction, the chief minister said two dry ports are being set up at Jammu and Srinagar to get the goods from the State to the international market in a hassle free manner.

“With such an easy mode of transportation the agricultural and horticultural produce from the state will get a quality international market,” she said.

Terming the buyer-seller meet as a milestone to promote the crafts of the State, Mehbooba said she is confident that such events build the trust between the business communities of the state and outside, and also mark the beginning of the establishment of the state as a major international trading centre.

She complimented the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Industries Department for organising the event, saying she believed such occasion would provide a meeting ground to the artisans of the State, entrepreneurs and the trading community to promote arts and crafts of the state and build a relationship of trust and sustained interest with their outside counterparts.

“I hope you will go back as our ambassadors in the international trading community and the masterpieces you carry from here will act as souvenirs of peace and goodwill,” she told the participants from outside the State.

Hailing the artisan community of the State for keeping the distinctive crafts alive despite distressing times in the past, the chief minister said it was the craft persons community that kept the things moving when many of the economic parameters in the state were not so good during the last three decades.

“Our artisans do not use their fingers and hands only, they give their blood and soul to produce the artifacts J-K is known for,” she said and pledged all support from the government.