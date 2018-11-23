Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi chairs meet on implementation of Juvenile Justice System

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chairman, Selection-Cum-Oversight Committee Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi on Thursday chaired a meeting convened to discuss the implementation of Juvenile Justice System in the State.

The meeting was attended by the Mission Director ICPS G.A. Sofi, Chairpersons and members of the Child Welfare Committees, officers of the Childline India Foundation and District Child Protection Units.

It was emphasized upon all the organisations to work in close coordination for the children in need of care and protection with added zeal and zest. During the meeting, various issues like regarding Role of Childline J&K, establishment of childline services (1098) in all districts of J&K, sharing of baseline data with ICPS and the future Strategies to be adopted s with ICPS were discussed threadbare.