Justice Rashid Dar to hold court on June 24

STATE TIMES NEWS

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that Justice Rashid All Dar (Vacation Judge) shall hold the court on June 24 (Monday) in Jammu wing of High Court,” reads the notification issued by Registrar Judicial on Friday.