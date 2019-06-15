Justice Rashid Dar inaugurates DCRF at DCC Anantnag

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Judge J&K High Court on Friday inaugurated District Consumer Redressal Forum (DCRF) at District Court Complex (DCC) Anantnag in presence of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Secretary DLSA Anantnag Rafia Hassan Khaki and a galaxy of lawyers. He also visited various courtrooms of the district court complex and took stock of the overall functioning.

Later in a function, lawyers of the Bar Association Anantnag apprised the Justice Rashid Ali Dar about their issues, to which they were assured all support with regard to their genuine issues.