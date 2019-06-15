Justice Rashid Dar inaugurates DCRF at DCC Anantnag

STATE TIMES NEWS ANANTNAG: Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Judge J&K High Court on Friday inaugurated District Consumer Redressal Forum (DCRF) at District Court Complex (DCC) Anantnag in presence of Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Secretary DLSA Anantnag Rafia Hassan Khaki and a galaxy of lawyers. He also visited various courtrooms of the district court complex and took stock of the overall functioning. Later in a function, lawyers of the Bar Association Anantnag apprised the Justice Rashid Ali Dar about their issues, to which they were assured all support with regard to their genuine issues.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper