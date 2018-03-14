Justice Ramalingam appointed acting CJ of J&K HC

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar has been appointed acting Chief Justice (CJ) of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court (J&K HC) after the retirement of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed.
The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the notification on Tuesday stating that the President has signed off on the appointment of Justice Sudhakar in exercise of powers conferred under Section 100 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.
Justice Sudhakar, who is the senior most judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, will assume office on March 16.
