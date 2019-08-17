Justice Rabstan inaugurates ‘Jail Products Display Unit’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Tashi Rabstan on Friday inaugurated ‘Jail Products Display Unit’ within the District Jail Amphalla during the Independence Day celebrations there.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Jammu, Prof M.K. Dhar, Principal & District Sessions Judge Jammu Vinod Koul Chatterji, DGP Prisons V.K Singh, inmates, prison staff, CRPF personnel and family members of some of the prisoners/inmates were also present.

Chief Guest Justice Tashi Rabstan appreciated the prisoners for the diverse talent displayed during cultural programme. He urged them to acquire knowledge, skills available in prison and select at-least one activity to keep themselves busy so that they feel no hindrance in their social re-adjustment once they are released.

DGP Prisons V.K Singh, in his address underlined the recent steps being taken for the improvement of Prison administration, welfare of prisoners besides increasing cultural activities and vocational training.

Jail Superintendent highlighted the activities being undertaken in the Prison and the efforts being made for the reformation of prisoners through different vocational training programmes and educational courses.

Later, cash prizes and commendation certificates were awarded to Roshan Lal, Assistant Superintendent, Kanchan Sharma, Female Head Warder, Kavita Mahajan, Pharmacist, Khadum Hussain, Warder and Himanshu Gupta local student artist.