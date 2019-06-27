Justice Rabstan for early construction of new court complex at Kargil

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of J&K during his ongoing visit to the twin districts of Kargil and Leh chaired a meeting of the senior officers of Administration and Judiciary at Conference Hall Baroo here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kargil Reyaz ul Haq Mirza, Superintendent of Police Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, SDM Zanskar Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani, officers of Revenue and PWD besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

During the course of meeting, Justice Rabstan inquired from the officers about the issues with regard to the allotment of land by District Administration for construction of Court Complex at Kurbathang Kargil. The Justice directed the Deputy Commissioner Kargil to immediately hand over the land already allotted to the Judiciary in 2014. He also directed to resolve the disputes of the land patch at Kurbathang with the Army authorities and to present a clear cut picture in this regard within 10 days time.

Meanwhile, Justice Rabstan also inquired about the progress achieved on the construction of District Jail at Khumbathang Kargil and instructed the concerned officers to complete the remaining works in a swift and time bound manner.