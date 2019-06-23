Justice Magray reviews land acquisition process for new court complex

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, Chairman Building & Infrastructure Committee J&K High Court, on Saturday visited Ganderbal and chaired a meeting to take stock of acquisition of land proposed for new court complex and repair of existing court complex as per the National Module.

The meeting was attended by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal Mohammad Yousuf Wani, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat, Iqbal, ACR, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal, Munsif Judicial Magistrate Ganderbal, Chairman Municipal Committee Ganderbal, SE, R&B, EO Municipality, Exen R&B, Exen PDD and other concerned officers.

The meeting held a detailed review of land proposed for new court complex with the district administration which was also attended by Judicial Officers, Bar President along with senior members of District Bar Association Ganderbal.

It was informed that soil testing of identified land is yet to be done for which Justice Magray directed the Exen R&B to submit the report of soil testing at an earliest.

The Principal District & Sessions Judge briefed about the status of land identified for the construction of new District Court Complex adjacent to SSP Office Complex Ganderbal.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion regarding the status of Munsif Court Complex Kangan. Justice Magray asked the Principal District & Sessions Judge to start renovation work at existing court complex Ganderbal.

Chairman Municipal Committee informed the meeting that the Committee shall construct gender specific toilet blocks in the premises of Court Complex for which the work shall start soon.

Earlier, Justice Magray was presented a Guard of Honour on his arrival at Court Complex Ganderbal.