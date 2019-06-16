Justice Magray, Justice Dar inspect Court Complex Projects

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: Justice Ali Mohammad Magray and Justice Rashid Ali Dar of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday visited district Kupwara and inspected the on-going work of District Court Complex Project which is being executed by J&K Housing Board at a cost of Rs.17.96 crore.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara, Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara, SSP Kupwara, President Bar Association Kupwara besides other officers of judiciary and District Administration were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magray and Justice Dar impressed upon the executing agency to speed up work on the project and ensure that it is completed within the stipulated time frame.

While reviewing the work culture of the judiciary, they asked the concerned for early and speedy disposal of the court cases. They also stressed for making the common people aware about all the schemes and programmes in Vogue for their benefit.