Justice M R Shah sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna HC

Patna: Justice Mukesh R Shah was today sworn in as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court here.
Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik administered the oath of office to Justice Shah at the Raj Bhavan here.
Justice Shah was a judge of the Gujarat High Court before his appointment as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Legislative Council Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid, former chief minister Rabri Devi, ministers, judges of the high court, advocates and other officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Justice Shah enrolled as an advocate of the Gujarat High Court in 1982. He became a judge of the Gujarat High Court on March 7, 2004 and was confirmed as permanent judge on June 22, 2005. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018
Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner Rolls Royce for 21st birthday
Ekta Kapoor and Ayesha Shroff debate nepotism
Very excited about NTR biopic, says Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper