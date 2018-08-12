Justice M R Shah sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna HC

Share Share 0 Share 0

Patna: Justice Mukesh R Shah was today sworn in as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court here.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik administered the oath of office to Justice Shah at the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Shah was a judge of the Gujarat High Court before his appointment as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Legislative Council Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid, former chief minister Rabri Devi, ministers, judges of the high court, advocates and other officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Shah enrolled as an advocate of the Gujarat High Court in 1982. He became a judge of the Gujarat High Court on March 7, 2004 and was confirmed as permanent judge on June 22, 2005. (PTI)