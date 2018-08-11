Justice Gita Mittal to take oath as Chief Justice of J&K HC today

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Gita Mittal will take oath as Chief Justice of J&K High Court on Saturday at Srinagar. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the name of acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Gita Mittal, for the appointment as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Justice Mittal was the senior-most Judge from the Delhi High Court and was functioning as the acting Chief Justice in that High Court since April 2017.

Justice Mittal was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on February 20, 2006, after she was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court on July 16, 2004.

An alumna of Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Justice Mittal began practicing in 1981.

In 2008, the Lady Shriram College (LSR) for Women in Delhi awarded her the Distinguished Alumna Award. Mittal received the prestigious award from the then Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

She has written on various issues and topics including protection of human rights, impact of religion and culture, death penalty, environmental laws and issues.

Justice Mittal, who took over as Acting Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice G Rohini in April last year, introduced many welcome changes in the functioning of the Delhi High Court.

She is the first woman from the field of law and justice to be conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar, India’s highest civilian honour for women. She received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018. The Nari Shakti award is presented for exemplary service to the cause of upliftment of women.

The awards were conferred on 30 eminent individuals and 9 distinguished institutions in recognition of their efforts in rendering distinguished services for the cause of women, especially vulnerable and marginalised women.

She is the chairman of the court committees on the Delhi High Court’s Mediation Centre which deals with the sexual offence cases and child witnesses.

She is widely known for her Vulnerable Witness Courtroom Project that she designed for the Delhi trial courts initially. Later, Delhi became the first city to have the witness protection set-up. Justice Mittal was the chairperson of the committee who designed to provide protection, privacy, confidentiality and comfort to vulnerable witnesses in an in-camera atmosphere’ in sexual offence cases.

Justice Mittal was once invited by Pope Francis to the Vatican City to deliver a speech at the summit of Judges and Prosecutors on Human Trafficking.