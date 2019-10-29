Justice Bobde appointed next CJI

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, sources in the government said.
Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.
He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021.
His Warrant of Appointment have been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and a formal notification is expected shortly, the sources said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper