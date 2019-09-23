Justice Bindal urges students to stop use of plastic

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Legal Services Udhampur on organised a camp to aware the students and general masses about the need and importance of Solid Waste Management (inception to final disposal) and about cleanliness and the hazardous affects of use of Polythene/Plastics to our environment, here at Government Higher Secondary school Chenani.

The Chairman State Legal Services Authority J&K (SLSA), Justice Rajesh Bindal was Chief Guest on the occasion while Member Secretary State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) J&K Mohamed Akram Choudhary was guest of honor.

The camp was organized under the overall supervision of Chairman DLSA M.L Manhas and Secretary DLSA Sandeep Kour . Beside others Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Chenani Amandeep Kour , District Mobile Magistrate Ajay Kumar ,SDM Chenani Abdul Sattar ,Tehsildar Chenaani Ajay kumar Saraf , Principal Higher Secondary School Chenani , President and Vice President Municipality and councilors Sarpanches and Panches were present on the occasion.

In his address, Justice Rajesh Bindal apprised students on the ways to keep their native places safe such as by discarding the use of Polythene and Plastics in the day to day life. He motivated them not to pollute water bodies. He explained in detail about the importance of Solid Waste Management, Water Harvesting, Cleanliness and ill effects of the use of Plastic/Polythene to our environment. He advocated for proper storage of waste management practices.

Meanwhile, Justice Bindal also released pamphlets on Child Rights, Women Rights, and Senior citizens and on free legal aid to aware people about their rights given by constitution. He also interacted with students and reply to their queries on solid waste management .

Secretary, DLSA Sandeep Kour said that Udhampur DLSA has launched a month long campaign to aware people about the hazardous affects of use of Polythene/Plastics to our environment.