Justice Bindal pitches for water conservation, strict adherence to plastic ban

REASI: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the guidance of Executive Chairman J&K SLSA organized an awareness camp on “Anti-Plastic, Water Conservation, Drug Abuse and Environment” at Gurukul Public Higher Secondary School here today.

Executive Chairman Jammu & Kashmir State Legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Reasi, Government Higher Secondary School Katra and Gurukul Higher Secondary School Reasi spoke on the issue of drug addiction, environmental pollution and similar themes. They also presented educative skits to highlight the issues.

In his address, Justice Bindal appreciated the performance of students and laid emphasis on environmental issues like water conservation, plastic ban and food wastage. He stressed on collaborative efforts towards fighting Drug menace in the society.

Later, pamphlets regarding the subject and stickers highlighting traffic rules were also released by the chief guest. He also distributed home-made and eco-friendly cloth-bags among the participants.

Those who attended the programme included Member Secretary J&K SLSA, MA Chowdhary, Principal District & Sessions Judge Chairman DLSA, Kamlesh Pandit; Secretary DLSA, Anjum Ara; Munsiff Katra, Sunil Kumar; Munsiff JMIC Reasi, Rimpi Rani; Additional Mobile Magistrate, Assma Chowdhary; Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Kumar Sharma and members of Bar Association Reasi.