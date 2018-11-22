JUSTICE BEGAN

Share Share 0 Share 0

It took 34 years to bring culprits to the book in 1984 riots targeting Sikhs after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Recently a Court has sent one of the culprits to gallows and another to life term in jail. The ’84 riots were the worst India had seen in eighties with most of the northern part of the country in flames. Some of the Congress leaders who instigated the violence are still moving free without any remorse. The BJP on Wednesday resurrected the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to slam the Congress and accuse the rival of deliberately blocking fair investigation and trial, picking on a Delhi Court’s judgment handing the death sentence and a life term to two convicts. There are thousands of such cases which required a similar punishment in the 1980s itself. The period from 1984 to 1998 was one of cover-up where all cases were buried as though the 1984 genocide had not happened. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of justifying the killings of Sikhs with his statement that “when a big banyan tree falls, the earth shakes”. Congress till date hasn’t disassociated itself from this statement of Rajiv Gandhi. Now, the Congress should clarify whether it holds Rajiv Gandhi’s statement right. Can the Congress cite one instance to show that the party tried to give justice to the victims of the riots? On the other hand previous Congress Governments not only protected the culprits but even rewarded them with berths in Parliament and the Union Ministry. Nearly three decades later, as victims continue their battle for justice, the Indian Government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has decided to reopen and examine 75 closed cases related to the riots in Delhi. Though belated the process of justice deliverance has begun and hope to see the end of the long wait for the sufferers.