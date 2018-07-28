Justice Aradhe inaugurates lawyers’ facilitation centre

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Alok Aradhe, Acting Chief Justice, J&K High Court on Friday inaugurated lawyers’ facilitation centre in the District Court Complex, Jammu, at a function organised by the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu.

The centre shall facilitate the Bar Association members in obtaining Vakalatnamas and printout of the judgments to be relied upon by the concerned member for producing the same in support of his/her case or cases in different Courts. This apart, the local laws books shall also be made available for assistance of the Court by the members of the association as and when required.

Justice D.S Thakur, Justice J.S Kotwal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla and Vinod Chatterji Koul, Learned Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu and other learned Judges of the District Judiciary were also present.

The office bearers of the Bar Association B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate and President, Sachin Gupta Vice President, Prem Sadotra General Secretary and Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary conducted the function.

Prominent lawyers who present in the inaugural function were D.S Saini, Surinder Kour, Kishore Kumar, Pawan Mani, Ravinder Sharma, C.M Sharma, B.K Bhat, B.R Chandan, Rajinder Chanyal, Roop Lal, Bansi Lal Sharma, Meenu Koul, Choudhary Masood, Choudhary Shabir Ahmad, A.S Azad, Om Raj Gorkha, Kulbushan Sajotra, Rajinder Kotwal, Varun Kotwal, Vikram Sharma, Rajinder Singh Jamwal, Rajesh Jaitley, Baldev Singh (senior), Arvind Khajuria, Umesh Sharma, Atul Raina, Nitin Bakshi, Kamal Mangotra, Manjeet Partap Singh, Manjeet Singh, Dheeraj Sharma, J.P Nanda, Abhishek Wazir, Akash Kotwal, Sumeshwar Kohli, Dewakar Sharma, Vinod Sharma, Rakesh Chargotra, Monish Chopra, Vishal Sharma, Ajay Bakshi, Ankur Sharma, Daleep Bhan, Rajesh Verma, Dinesh Verma, Vilakshan Singh, Pawan Kundal, Raghuvir Singh Sadhyal, Anuj Malhotra, Rajnish Raina, Vivek Sharma, Asheesh Sharma, Ravinder Singh Chib, Baldev Singh (Jr), Anil Khajuria, Ajay Singh Manhas, Shalni Sharma, Anju Sharma, Pawan Khajuria, Rohit Bhagat, Adarsh Kumar, Primokash Seth, Surjeet Singh Andotra, Vikas Pankaj, Gurdev Singh Thakur, Sunny Mahajan, Vikas Suri, Nittan Gupta, Vikush Anand, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Khajuria, Vikrant Sharma, Asheesh Kumar, Amir Awan, Vinod Saini, Sachin Dev Singh, Gaurav Jamwal, Jasvir Jasrotia, Deepak Baloria, Divya Ishan, Karan Sharma, Nitin Sambyal, Rohit Gupta, Rohit Kotwal, Vikram Pangotra, Alok Bamboo, Ankur Sharma, Rishi Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajiv Sharma, Rajiv, Roshan Choudhary, Arun Sharma, Rohit Lega, Arun Tandon, Shailender, Arjun Singh Manhas, Varun Kotwal, Vikram Rathore, Charanjit Singh, Inderjit Sabotra , Monika Kohli , Navish Andotra, Vishal Tandon, Deepali Sharma, Ripu Daman, Amit Chadda, Binny Sharma, Harmit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Sharma, Lakhan Kumar Anil Bhan, Rakesh Sharma, Kuldip Singh Chib, Mandeep Singh, Virender Dev, Sarwesh Gupta, Sheetal Kumar, Satya Jeet, Sorav Vyas, Sidharth Khajuria, Arun Kandroo, Ashish Kant Sharma, Kunal Kohli, Sanjeev Kohli, Jyoti Sharma, Manjeet Singh Sarkaria, Dilbagh Singh, Sheran Mirza, Rahul Verma, Ashwani Sharma, Vikram Thakur, Susheel Chandel, Bhanu Partap Singh, Bhavishya Sudan, Arun Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Gagan Deep Sharma, Prithvi Singh,Meenakshi Slathia, Raman Kumar, Pushvinder Singh, Natwar Singh Drora, Sachin Dev Singh, Manjit Singh Sarkaria, Dilbagh Singh, Gurtej Singh, Ajay Sharma (junior), Sahil Sharma, Randhir Kumar, Achyut Dubey, Adarsh Kumar, Arvind Singh Jalmeria and Arjun Mengi.