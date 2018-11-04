Just passing Bill is not sufficient

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Recently Govt passed Bill on rape cases after outrage and growing sentiments of people against such cases but just passing a Bill in a Parliament is not sufficient at all. It is important to make stringent law to curb the mess of increasing no of rapes in our society which we think will act as a deterrent in our society but it is not happening on ground in real sense because the implementation part is very poor still it takes very lengthy and tedious path to book the culprit to law. As such perpetrators of rape have no fear of law and they move freely after indulging in such a horrific crime.They even don’t think twice before doing such an act .Until and unless the implementation part becomes strong it will be really difficult to stop such a mess in our society.It is not only the duty of Govt but common people to include moral values among the citizens which will help in character building. Phonological test of the people involved with young kids whether in schools,colleges,universities or in shelter homes etc should be taken into consideration before assigning them any task.Educating people to rise their voice so that eventually we will make our society free from such mess and better place to live, is also essential.

Er.Ajay Singh Jamwal,

Via-e-mail.