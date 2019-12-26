JU’s Home Science Deptt celebrates Christmas

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Department of Home Science, University of Jammu celebrated Christmas in the Surbhi Nursery School, which is being run in the Department. All faculty members, teachers and staff of Surbhi Nursery School and other staff of the department were present on the occasion. A fancy dress competition, rhymes, song singing, and various games were held on the occasion. The students of M.Sc. Home Science coordinated the event. HoD Home Science Prof. Shashi Manhas, Prof. Neeru Sharma, Associate Prof. Smridhi Arora, Associate Prof. Sarika Manhas were also present. This type of initiative is taken to apprise the younger generation about the composite culture of the country and to promote brotherhood amongst the students.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper