JU’s Home Science Deptt celebrates Christmas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of Home Science, University of Jammu celebrated Christmas in the Surbhi Nursery School, which is being run in the Department.

All faculty members, teachers and staff of Surbhi Nursery School and other staff of the department were present on the occasion. A fancy dress competition, rhymes, song singing, and various games were held on the occasion.

The students of M.Sc. Home Science coordinated the event. HoD Home Science Prof. Shashi Manhas, Prof. Neeru Sharma, Associate Prof. Smridhi Arora, Associate Prof. Sarika Manhas were also present. This type of initiative is taken to apprise the younger generation about the composite culture of the country and to promote brotherhood amongst the students.