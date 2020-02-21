JUNTEU celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu University Non-Teaching Employees Union (JUNTEU) celebrated its Annual Day 2020 at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium Complex.

Prof Manoj Dhar, University of Jammu in his presidential address congratulated the Non-Teaching Employees Union (JUNTEU) for organising such a beautiful programme. He complimented the talented non-teaching staff for exhibiting their talent through cultural items presented during the function. Prof Rajni Dhingra was the Guest of Honour.

The programme started with presentation of ‘Kulgeet’ of the varsity followed by lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries further followed by recitation of National Anthem. Saraswati Vandana was also presented by non-teaching staff. Thereafter the audience was enthralled by a number of colourful cultural items performed by non-teaching staff of the University including Group Dance (Garbha), Dogri Dance and Bhangra, group patriotic song, solo songs, skits, poems etc.

Earlier, Pawan Singh Bhau, President JUNTEU delivered formal welcome address and thereafter, President KUMSA, Qazi Zeelani also addressed the gathering.

Later, the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour felicitated all the participants for their colourful performances by presenting mementoes. Sham Lal Sharma, General Secretary of the Union presented formal vote of thanks.

The function was also attended by a number of other dignitaries including Dean Research Studies, Controller of Examinations, Director CDC, Dean Students Welfare, Director HRDC, Provost Boys Hostel, Director DIQA, Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor, Joint Registrar (Finance), Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and other officers of the University.

President, JUTA, President, JUOWA, President, JUNGEU along with their teams were also present during the occasion. President, Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association along with his executive body was also present on the occasion.