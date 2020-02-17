Junior Yuva Morcha to organise Langar at Shiv Khori

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The team of Junior Yuva Morcha under its President Dhiraj Gupta on Monday left for Shiv Khori to organise Langar for the yatris on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The Junior Yuva Morcha team was flagged off by President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Nowshera Jagdish Chander Sahney on Monday morning. This team is organising Langar for yatris for the last 20 years. The team will provide Langar for five days up to February 21, 2020.

Others who were present on the occasion include Sanjeev Sharma, Manish Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Sonu Gupta and Banty Kumar.