Junior Wing of Jodhamal Public School celebrates Annual Day

JAMMU: Jodhamal Public School Junior Wing celebrated its fifteenth Annual Day on Monday amidst great zest, vibrancy and elation.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan was the Chief Guest and Chief Engineer Project Sampark Border Roads, Jammu, Brig Yogesh Kumar Ahuja was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Among the dignitaries present were Rohit Kansal (Principal Secretary to the Govt of J&K), Simrandeep Singh (CEO Shrine Board), Aarti Kuthiala (Director JPS) and Dr Deep Khare (Principal).

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp to invoke God’s blessings. This entailed the welcome speech by the Deputy Head Boy Jodheep Singh.

Tiny toddlers beautifully displayed their talent by catering to a variety of dances wherein the budding dancers facilitated the audience with the patriotic dance. Students exhibited their wonderful performance through play titled “Renaissance for Earth” depicting our attachment to the mother nature and we humans deteriorating it by using polythene, dumping garbage around and not keeping it safe for our successors.

The audience was enraptured by the scintillating presentation depicting Oneness of humanity through the song “We are the world” , spreading the message of getting nurtured to become a true human being and reciprocating what society is inculcating in you, and what we are reverting it back.

The Vice Principal, Shefali Sanwal congratulated the School Stakeholders for the No. 1 Ranking of the School in the whole of J&K, by the Education World, for the 5th Consecutive year.

Nandan Kuthiala, The Trustee, spoke of the future plans and presented his vision for the progress of the school.

The Chief Guest motivated the students by urging them to hone their talents and felicitated them with prizes. Ranju Malhotra and Urmila Kaul Coordinators presided over the prize giving ceremony.

The vote of thanks was presented by the Deputy Head Girl, Osmi Gupta. The programme was compered by the Junior Team of Smart Oratory experts.