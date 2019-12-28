Junior Volleyball selection trials from Jan 5

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) shall conduct open Junior (Boys and Girls) selection trials to raise the J&K UT players for the coaching camp prior to participation in the 46th Junior National Volleyball Championship to be held at Ramzpit, Andhra Pardesh from January 26 to 31, 2020.

The trials shall take place at District Police Line, Volleyball Ground, here on January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM onwards.

The interested individuals, affiliated district units and institutions have been requested to send their outstanding players for the trials.

The players born on or after January 1, 2002 will be eligible to participate in the trials.

The players should bring original Date of Birth Certificate with photographs affixed issued by the head of the educational institution or medical certificate issued by the hospital approved by the Government of India, Municipality Certificate or Corporation Certificate.

Soon after the selection, the coaching camp shall start from January 6 to 23, 2020 at District Police Line, Volleyball Ground, Jammu.

For further details or any information players can contact Chief Executive Officer of Volleyball Associations of J&K, Kuldip Magotra on Mobile Nos. 09419114051, 09419191367, 09419142292 and 09419146848.