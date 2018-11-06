Junaid Mattu elected as Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation

SRINAGAR: Former National Conference leader Junaid Mattu on Tuesday elected as the Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
According to reports, Mattu polled 40 out of total 70 votes in the election held at SMC office in Karan Nagar. His nearest rival got 26 votes while four were declared invalid.
Mattu, who was a former Spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, had filed his nomination for the top post in SMC as the candidate of Peoples Conference. He had contested the polls from Ward No 14, 18 and 65 of the SMC.
Saleem Lone, an independent was elected as the Deputy Mayor of the SMC.
