Juggernaut of corruption

As per finding of the recent ,Europe ,Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) Fraud survey 2017 as published in newspapers India is found to be most corrupt country in Asia – Pacific region with 69 per cent bribery rate where nearly out of ten seven people paid bribe to access public service which exposes tall claim of the Govt regarding eradication of corruption while as Pakistan has 40 per cent bribery rate and our J&K State I think is at the top in this menace where no work is got done without bribe. Further our State Govt has shown door to 63 civil servants for corrupt practices with the promise that the services of officers or officials whose performance is not up to the mark or who have integrity issues would be dispensed with but almost all already terminated as we read in the papers have managed their comeback through the Court because either they were not corrupt or Govt did not process the cases properly which is big jolt to the Govt. and thereby encouragement to the corrupts. Moreover here in the State there is chaos lack of accountability, transparency, frequent premature transfers as a result of which administration has not only become quite unwieldy ,unmanageable with the creation of plethora of post to reward the favorites and it has also lost the capacity to serve the people particularly those belonging to poorer and marginal section of the society. While the corruption and inefficiency have increased, the capacity to deliver has got down in proportion to the expansion of the administrative setup and it has become insensitive to the needs of the poorer section of the people. Not only this nothing has been done to fix the stability of the tenure with a result that premature transfers are the order of the day for obvious reasons and that is why more corrupt, dishonest near to the corridors of powers managed prize posting on auction basis. The Constituency Dev. Fund placed at the disposal of MPs , MLAs also needs to be dispensed with as there is its misuse and has become part of embezzlement.

Bansi Lal Balwal

Housing Colony, Udhampur