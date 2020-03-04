Jugal visits Gangyal, inaugurates development work

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament BJP Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch along with former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and Chairman JMC Baldev Billoria visited Ward No 56 Gangyal in Jammu West Constituency and inaugurated lanes and drains.

Jugal, while addressing the gathering, said that BJP is taking historic decisions one by one in the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said that Party President J.P Nadda is also working hard to spread the ideology of the party. He said that bold steps have been taken in formation of Nation like Abrogation of Article 370, Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir Trust and Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that Congress and other parties cannot digest the fame of BJP and doing dirty politics. “Congress and other political parties are misguiding the Nation with false propagandas. We should be aware of these seasonal chameleons and remain unite to maintain peace and communal harmony,” Jugal said.

The Member Parliament also inaugurated lane and drains at Ward No 56 and said that demand to construct these lane and drains are genuine and now fulfilled. He also appealed to public in large to keep their house and wards Swatch to put some share in Honourable Prime Minister’s dream “Swatch Bharat”.

Baldev Singh Billoria, Chairman JMC Health and Sanitation Committee; District President Vinay Gupta, Mandal President Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Ward President Ranjeet Singh, Pitamber Sharma, Mulkh Raj, Surjeet Kumar, Jyoti Sharma, Sandhya Dhar, Hardeep Singh, Abhinandan Sharma and Jatinder Singh were also present.