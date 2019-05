Jugal thanks people of Samba Constituency for support

Share Share 0 Share

n STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch Parliamentary Constituency along with Ex-Minister Davinder Kumar Manyal , Prabhari Suresh Ajay Mangotra, Senior leaders BJP visited village Supwal, Samba and Dyani and attended Swagat Samaroh at District party office and RR Farm Dyani in Samba Constituency.

People of Samba Constituency and party workers greeted Member of Parliament on his second time with huge votes in Lok Sabha Elections. Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament attended Swagat cum Dhanyavad Samarohs arranged at district party office Samba and RR farms Dyani and thanked people for their full support in recent Lok Sabha Elections. He said that people voted for Bharatiya Janata Party resulting his winning and formation of BJP Government in Center.

Devinder Kumar Manyal Ex Minister also extended vote of thanks to the party workers & people for their valueable vote and support.

Prabhari Samba Sures Ajay Magotra,District President Samba Jangvir Singh Chiku, and Senior Leaders BJP Kashmira Singh, Amar Singh, Subash Bhagat, Narsingh Dayal, Omkar Padha, Sanjeev Padha, Sanjeev Kumar, Mohinder Bikka,Sanjay Gupta, Narinder Mehra, Kulbir Sambyal,Nishu Narrania, Ankush Mahajan, Anil Kumar, Naresh Amba, Gopal Sharma, Kumar Singh, Rajeev Gupta, Dwarka Mahila Santosh Kumari Reeva Salathia, Roshu, Suirnder Singh, Sarpanchs and Panches, Municipal Councillors and others also present at the occasion.