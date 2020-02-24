Jugal sanctions Rs 15 lakh for development of village Powal

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: Jugal Kishore Member Parliament (MP) sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for development works at Powal in Tehsil Bishnah.

During visit to village Powal, the MP released an amount of Rs 15 lakh from MPLAD for various developmental works. Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament while listening to demands of locals said that Village Powal is thickly populated and near to the border. “The demands raised by the people including construction of bathing Ghat, development of cremation ground and construction of passenger shed are genuine and needs to be fulfilled”, he maintained and subsequently sanctioned aforesaid amount. Later, local youths met him and demanded funds for developing a playing field, which he readily accepted and announced funds from Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme. Member of Parliament said that Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to develop every corner in rural area.

Member of Parliament also distributed blankets among the people. The function was organised by Rakesh Kumar President Mandal BJP Yuva. Bhajan Kirtan was also organised by Sant Janak Shastri Maharaj.