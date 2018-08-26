Jugal lays foundation stone of Rs 18 Cr road in Vijaypur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with former Minister and MLA Chander Prakash Ganga laid foundation stone of Rs 18 crore Vijaypur to SM Pura Road project here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal said that the Jammu and Kashmir State in its history got a large number of roads sanctioned under Central Road Fund (CRF) during Modi government and the Vijaypur Constituency alone has got Rs 100 crore under the same scheme so far.

Jugal, while complimenting the people for this ambitious road project, said that construction of this 15 km road will benefit more than 50,000 people as 80 per cent of the population of Vijaypur Constituency depends on this stretch for their economic, social and cultural activities. He congratulated the people for having a committed and dedicated local legislator who works with a missionary zeal towards welfare and development of his people.

The Member Parliament expressed hope that the road would be completed in the next six months if the weather disturbance doesn’t occur in the construction work. He asked the executing agencies to take special care of qualitative and quantitative parameters in the construction work.

The MLA expressed gratitude to Jugal Kishore Sharma for his contribution and support in getting this mega road project for Vijaypur Constituency. He said that he is determined to get funds worth Rs 25 crore for his constituency under CRF in the next year and hoped for similar support from the MP in this regard.

Later, the MP and the MLA led a party rally from Vijaypur to Ramgarh followed by a public meeting at Ramgarh.

Referring to revocation of Article 35A, the MLA dismayed over the irresponsible statements by NC and other groups saying that it shows the intensity of their concern for people of the State.

He said that if still they are little bothered for their people they should apologies for what wrong they had uttered and come forward to support the revocation of Article 35-A for larger interest of the State. The MLA also reaffirmed BJP’s commitment towards ensuring CBI probe into Rasana case and said that no stone will be left unturned to get justice for the innocent and punishment for the culprits.

On the occasion, about 100 NC workers join BJP and pledged to work for promoting interests of the people.

Among others Rashpal Ve?ma State President OBC Morcha, Dr Suresh Ajay Magotra Parbhari District Samba, Jai Ram Sharma, Jungveer Singh District President BJP Samba, Amit Dubey District President BJYM Samba, Narindèr Sharma Block President Ramgarh, Som Ve?ma Block President Vijaypur, Randhir Sharma Block President Baribrahmana, Subash Ve?ma, Sukhjinder Sìngh Ex Sarpanch, Ajay Sharma, Atresh Dutt, Mohan Thapa, Narsingh Dayal, Rajveer Sìngh, Shiv Lal Manyal, Narotam Singh Ex Chairman Muncipal Committee Vijaypur, Anil Gupta Ex Member Muncipal Committee Ramgarh, Kala Singh and Shamsher Singh were also present.