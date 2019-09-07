Jugal lays foundation of Phinder Bridge

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S Pura: Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma on Saturday laid foundation stone and kick started construction work of Phinder Bridge along with approach road in RS Pura Constituency.

Former MLA Gharu Ram Bhagat, Bhushan Dogra and senior leaders of BJP were also present on the occasion.

Jugal, while addressing the gathering, said that Phinder Bridge over Choi is genuine demand of inhabitants of the area and now get completed in languishing project funded by J&K Development Finance Corporation Limited.

The bridge is stretched over a span of 12 meters and project cost is Rs 1.48 cr including approach roads which connects the major part of rural area, he said.

Member Parliament also listened to the problems and demands of people and assured them that all the issues and problems would be solved soon.

He also said that Abrogation of Article 370 & 35A from J&K state is the major decision of the government to pave a way to bring prosperity and development for the people.

Executive Engineer PDD P.D Singh with staff, AEE PWD Bhopinder Billawaria, District President BJP R S Pura Brijeshwar Rana, Mandal Presidents, Ashok Choudhary, Natha Ram, Ahuti Sharma, Anil Kumar, Basant Kumar, Tirath Ram, P.P Singh, Santokh Singh, Mita Sharma, Champa Devi, Daleep Kumar and Banarsi Dass were also present.