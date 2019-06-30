Jugal Kishore inaugurates community shed

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with ex-MLA, Bharat Bhushan and senior BJP leaders visited village Seri Panditan in Raipur Domana constituency on Saturday to inaugurate a community-cum-waiting shed. On the occasion, the MP also announced Rs 10 lakh from MPLAD scheme for carrying out development works in the constituency. Demands for extension of sitting area and other development works were also raised during the public meeting, responding to which, the MP announced another sum of Rs 10 lakh for development of the area.

On the occasion, a number of deputations from various areas met Jugal Kishore and highlighted various problems including deteriorating condition of Bantalab-Gharota road.

The Member of Parliament directed the concerned authorities to initaite necessary steps for executing works of said road at the earliest, so that people do not face any inconvenience.

Later, Jugal also visited Ram Mandir, Purani Mandi, Jammu and inaugurated Baba Amarnath Yatra Langar, organised by Mahant Rameshwar Dass along with MLC Ramesh Arora and ex-MLA Rajesh Gupta in Jammu East Parliamentary constituency. Maharaj Gangadhar Shastri was also present on the occasion and greeted the Member of Parliament.

Others who accompanied the MP included BDO Bhalwal Saima Sharief Khan, District President BJP Rural Omi Khajuria, Sarpanch Nasib Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Narinder Singh, Kuldeep Mangotra, Rohit Verma, Shree Kerni, Balbir Singh, Ashok Sharma, Vijay Bhagat, B D Sharma, Darshan and Raman Singh.