Judo trials on August 27

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association has decided to hold open selection trials to name the state team for the forthcoming Sub Junior National Judo Championship scheduled to be held at Una in Himachal Pradesh from September 6 to 11.

To name the State teams the Association shall hold the trials on August 27 Judo Hall of the Indoor Complex, MA Stadium here, a handout issued here on Friday informed.