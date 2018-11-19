Judo Championship from Nov 26

STATE TIMES NEWS
AKHNOOR: Shub International School is organising open Judo Championship at school premises, here from November 26 to 28, 2018 under the aegis of J&K Judo Association.
All the judokas are asked to report to the concerned coaches for further information.
