Judicial pay panel recommends quantum hike in salary, pension for lower judiciary

State Times News

New Delhi: The second National Judicial Pay Commission has filed the main part of its report on pay, pension and allowances for the lower judiciary, recommending a quantum jump in pay packages, the Law Ministry said on Thursday.

The report was submitted to the Registry of the Supreme Court on January 29. The Commission was set up following a top court order. It had submitted its interim report in 2018.

According to the Law Ministry statement, salient features include recommending a “pay matrix” which has been drawn up by applying the multiplier of 2.81 to the existing pay, commensurate with the percentage of increase of pay of High Court judges.

As per the revised pay structure evolved by the Commission, the Junior Civil Judge/First Class Magistrate whose starting pay is Rs 27,700 will now get Rs 77,840.

The next higher post of Senior Civil Judge starts with the pay of Rs 1,11,000 and that of the District Judge Rs 1,44,840. The highest pay which a District Judge will get is Rs 2,24,100.

The percentage of selection grade and super time scale District Judges is proposed to be increased by 10 per and 5 per cent respectively.

The revised pay and pension will be effective from January 1, 2016. Arrears will be paid during the calendar year 2020 after adjusting the interim relief, the statement said.