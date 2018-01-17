Judicial Officer files pre-arrest bail application

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Judicial Officer Rajesh Kumar Abrol on Tuesday filed pre-arrest bail application in State High Court in an FIR registered at Police Station Janipur terming the rape allegations leveled against him as false and an attempt to blackmail.

In the application filed through Advocate A.K Sawhney and Advocate Aseem Sawhney, it has been submitted that the petitioner is victim of the circumstances which are ill-fated and mala-fide, firstly created by his own wife and now at the instance, instigation, conspiracy and provocation by the complainant, who has filed this inordinately delayed, belated, false, frivolous and concocted complaint against the petitioner alleging rape and cheating.

“The respondents have in sheer haste registered this false FIR 6/18 on January 12, 2018 without conducting a preliminary inquiry as mandated under magna carta – Lalita Kumari’s Judgment delivered by the Constitution Bench of the Apex Court wherein it has been held that where there is a delay in reporting the matter a preliminary inquiry should be first conducted to examine the matter as to whether any offence has actually occurred or not but unmindful of the law as enunciated by the Apex Court the respondents have hastily registered this impugned FIR and the complainant and her instigators and conspirators have been given a handle to seek media publicity to damage and ruin the career and life of the petitioner and in case the bail is not granted to the petitioner, the petitioner’s life, reputation and career shall suffer an irreparable loss and bring a death blow to the petitioner and even the pious institution where the petitioner serves as a humble servant”, the counsels of the petitioner submitted.