JU welcomes holding of celebration of Republic Day Parade on Campus

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu chaired a meeting of all rectors, deans, directors and heads of teaching departments in the Committee Room of Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat to discuss the request made by the State Government to celebrate 2019 Republic Day Parade in the rear ground (near Zorawar Singh Auditorium) of University of Jammu.

In the meeting, it was unanimously resolved that the holding of parade is an honour to the University of Jammu as the event is a mega national event.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to ongoing process of renovation of MAM Stadium, the traditional venue of Republic Day celebration wouldn’t be available to host such a prestigious national event and therefore the State Government has requested University of Jammu for providing space to hold the national function. The event shall be held without any effect to the normal functioning of the University.

Among others Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Director, College Development Council, and Dean Students Welfare were also present on the occasion.