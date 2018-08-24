JU to host Inter-Collegiate Cross Country Race on Aug 27, 28

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu is going to organise Inter-Collegiate Cross Country (M) Race on August 27, 2018 in which athletes from the various colleges of Jammu province will participate.

“Prof. Manoj K Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu would be the Chief Guest of the aforesaid event and will award the medals to the winners of the race on the same day at 8:45 PM at the Fountain Plaza, University of Jammu,” Director Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba said in a handout issued on Friday. He added that the Inter-Collegiate Cross Country (W) Race will be organised on August 28, 2018 from the Directorate of Sports and Physical, University of Jammu at 7:45 AM which would be flagged off by Dr. Meenakashi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu.

At the culmination of the race, he said, the medals to the winners will also be awarded by Dr. Kilam on the same day at 8:45 PM at the Fountain Plaza, University of Jammu.