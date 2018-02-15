JU Team makes to 14th National Youth Parliament Competition

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Youth Parliament Team of University of Jammu made it to the 14th National Youth Parliament Competition.

The Youth Parliament programme is organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to strengthen the roots of democracy, to inculcate the habit of discipline and to enable the student community to understand the working of our parliamentary institutions.

Prof. R.D Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu congratulated Prof. Satnam Kour, Dean Students Welfare, Dr Vijay Saigal, Group Coordinator and the students who participated in the event and also commended the Department of Students Welfare for successfully organising the event.

Around 74 teams from across the country were divided in 15 groups in Group Level Competition of 14th Youth Parliament competition and the University of Jammu organised the event in the month of September 2017. The programme was conducted under the aegis of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India in which it stood first in its group and also emerged as one of the 15 teams which have been selected to participate in National Level Competition of the same.

The students who participated in the Group Level Youth Parliament competition included Ankita Chopra, Neeraj Singh Jasrotia, Nitika Singh, Oshin Bakshi, Akushi Gupta, RomikaThakur, Neeti Salgotra, Abhishek Kohli, Parul Sharma, Arti Devi, Akshay Kumar, Sheikh Tanzeel Illahi, Nikhik Verma, Yogeshwar Singh, Syam Kumar, Jattan Singh Gill, Mudit Mahajan, Vishali Dhawan, Aman Sharma, Divya Rajput, Ankita Bhatt, Shikha Jamwal, Sehar Chowdhary, Varnika Gupta, Megha Rani, Farhana Sheikh, Mehak Sharma, Zainib Gazala Sheikh, Shazia Naik, Minal Jain, Urvashi Vaid, Mohammad Hasanaian, Rimsha Suri, Aashna Gupta, Vishnu Dutta, Shivam Singh, Bhumanyu Jamwal, Vikramjit Singh Manhas, Vishal Sharma, Tarun Singh, Misbah Atiq, Nikhaer jandyal, Harsh Sharma, Vishal Kotwal, Chanderkant, Vikas Badhoria, Nitan Sharma, Abhinandan Sharma, Arsh Vardhak Katoch, Versha Anthal, Ruby, Shaphali Bhagat, Sudershan Sharma, Siddharth Jamwal, Shubika Sharma, Abhinandan Salgotra, Dheeraj, Kulbushan Sharma, Sanchit Gupta and Balpreet Kour.