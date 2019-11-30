JU students visit Old Age Home

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of its outreach activities, the Department of Home Science, University of Jammu organised an interactive session of students of 1st semester with residents of Old Age Home at Ambphalla, here on Friday.

While outlining the objective of the visit, the Head of Department, Prof Shashi Manhas said that the students would get a chance to learn about past practices of family relationships, reasons of deterioration in family and social values and various ways to tackle such problems in the society.

The students interacted with inmates, presented small programmes for bringing them out of their shell-lives of despair and dejection besides bringing some moments of joy in their lives. They also distributed warmers and eatables among inmates contributed by students and the HoD.

Secretary of the Old Age Home, Vijay Bhagotra, on behalf of management of Old Age Home, appreciated the continuing practice of students of Department of Home Science for last two years, which has a very positive effect on resident old persons.

The residents wished good wishes to students, faculty of department and administration of University for such a noble initiative of far reaching consequences. Rakesh Kumar from the Department of Home Science helped in organising the programme.