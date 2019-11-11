JU Shooting team leaves for Inter-Varsity meet

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Shooting team of University of Jammu (JU) on Monday left for participation in the All India Inter-University competition to be organised by the Manav Rachna University in Faridabad.

The team, comprised of eight men and women shooters is accompanied by Tarun Dev Singh Jamwal as coach-cum-manager. The Team: Vanshaj Sambyal, Abhay Gupta, Sandeep Singh, Nippun Singh, Kavya Kharbanda, Shurati Sharma, Rupali Katal and Rashmi Verma.

Prior to the departure, the team interacted with Director Sports and Physical Education, JU, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, who wished the shooters a successful event.