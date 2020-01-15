JU screens ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ to commemorate 72nd Army Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To commemorate 72nd Army Day, the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu arranged screening of movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ for students, faculty members and officers of the University.

Speaking at the occasion, Dean Students Welfare, Prof Jasbir Singh asserted that whenever it comes to revere the days of National importance, the students of University of Jammu are always zestful and when it comes to respect the valour of Army, their zeal is always high and pumping.

It is pertinent to mention here that Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in India in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa’s (then a Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, last British Commander-in-Chief of India on January 15, 1949.

The show was witnessed by faculty members, members of Campus Cultural Committee, staff, students and scholars of university in presence of Prof Anupama Vohra Co-Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, Prof Neeru Sharma, Chairperson Campus NSS Units, Dr Garima Gupta and Dr Preetam Singh Assistant Deans (SW) and Capt S R Dubey, Chief Security Officer.

The event was coordinated by Mansi Mantoo, Ifra Kak and Sumeet Sharma. Projections were looked after by Kulbhushan Thakur.