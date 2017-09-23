JU School of Biotechnology initiates Art in Science series

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The School of Biotechnology, University of Jammu has initiated ‘Art in Science’ which includes recreational activities for the M.Sc students and scholars of School of Biotechnology.

Art and Science may seem to be on two poles of education but in reality most of the scientific concepts can only be conveyed by art. The most ancient discoveries and inventions in science were not only recorded in writing but with illustrations as well.

In view of this the School has initiated this series to bridge the gap between art and science in young minds.

Under the series the first activity Poster Painting competition was held today. The theme of the poster making competition was Fun with Biotechnology. The scholars actively participated in the competition and the posters were displayed.

Out of which the first prize was awarded to Archana Bhat, second prize to Mahak Gupta and third prize was bagged by Parushi Nargotra and Vishal Sharma.