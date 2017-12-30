JU SC, ST employees hail ‘Int’l recognition’ accorded to JU Botanical Garden

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu University SC/ST Employees Association hailed the International recognition accorded to Botanical Garden of University of Jammu, by the Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), United Kingdom.

In the meeting held here on Saturday, Association President, R.L Kaith appreciated the relentless efforts of Head, Botany Department Professor, Yash Pal Sharma in having the Botanical Garden maintained properly; the building plant conservation capacity in Botanical Garden; and the way the concerned faculty has created awareness amongst the masses.

Speaking on botanical gardens, Kaith said they are good for the environment in multiple ways. They conserve endangered plant species through living collections as well as through seed banks and benefit pollinators that play an important role in the production of our crops and maintaining the health of other plants. Plus, green spaces help filter pollutions in the air, lower temperature especially in urban areas, he added.

The meeting congratulated the university authority for this achievement and wished the name and fame of the institution reach the sky height in the years to come.