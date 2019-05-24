JU releases sports calendar; trekking marks beginning of activities on June 27

Share Share 0 Share

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu (JU) on Thursday released the annual calendar of activities for the sports season 2019-20 on the campus, here.

In first such activity, JU shall be organising a trekking expedition from June 27. It will be followed by the Cross Country (Men and Women) on August 8 and 9.

Earlier, the Directorate held a meeting of the affiliated colleges under the chairmanship of Director Sports, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba on the campus today.

The meeting besides others was attended by the JU officials including PD Singh, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Jai Bharat, Dr Brij Baloria, Ramesh Magotra, Gagan Kumar and Ravish Vaid.

The affiliated colleges were represented by the Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) and Assistant Physical Training Instructors (APTIs) in the meeting. The participating colleges were Bhargava Degree College Samba, GDC Samba, GDC Mahanpur, GDC Hiranagar, GCET Jammu, GCW Parade, GDC Khour, GDC Jindrah, GDC City College Mishriwala, GDC Udhampur, GDC Ramnagar, GDC Reasi, GDC Mahore, GDC Rajouri, GDC Kalakot, GDC Ramban, GDC Banihal, GDC Poonch, GDC Mendhar, GDC Doda and GDC Bhadarwah.