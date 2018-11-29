JU reaches out to Old Age Home inmates

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of first semester of Home Science Department, University of Jammu, organized a programme at Old Age Home, as part of their extension activities.

The students interacted with the inmates of Old Age Home, organised cultural programmes and spent valuable time with them to minimize their agonies of old age and separation from families.

The Head of Department, Prof Shashi Manhas participated in the programme and distributed sweets and other eatables to them. The old inmates fully participated in the programme and requested the department to organize such programmes in future as well.

The students sang local folk songs, organised skits and also contributed financially in providing warmers to the inmates, which was an emotional gesture as well. The management of Old Age Home was also appreciative of the gesture, which was an innovative programme.