JU reaches Nandka under outreach programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: As a part of a its outreach programme, the Department of Home Science, University of Jammu on Tuesday organised series of programmes in remote village Nandka and higher secondary school , Purmandal Block, District Samba. The programme was organised in collaboration with ICDS project Purmandal and CDPO Sandeep Gupta played a key role in the organisation of the programme. Department head, Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Manhas led the students of 3rd semester and interacted with adolescent girls and made them aware about health and nutritional aspects of the growing up girl. Sandeep Gupta also made the students aware about the role of ICDS in leading them a healthy lifestyle. The students interacted with the villagers and talked about the folks, culture, traditions and child rearing practices and family patterns. The villagers led by Babu Ram helped in organising the programme and they appreciated such effort of the home science Dept. Students and university of Jammu.