JU professors selected under MHRD’s LEAP

JAMMU: Prof Rajni Kant from Department of Physics, Prof Kamal K Kapoor from Department of Chemistry and Prof Hardeep Chahal from Department of Commerce, University of Jammu have been selected for the three weeks’ flagship ‘Leadership of Academicians Programme (LEAP)’ envisaged by the MHRD, Government of India.

Prof Rajni Kant presently having additional charge of Directorate of Distance Education as its Director, University of Jammu is attending the programme at IIT Kharagpur and University of Cambridge UK, whereas Prof Kamal K Kapoor and Prof Hardeep Chahal are attending the programme at Aligarh Muslim University and Monash University, Australia respectively.

Pertinent to mention here that LEAP is a unique leadership programme designed for Indian academicians, who have marked their presence in research at the international level. As per a communication of MHRD, the LEAP programme provides a unique opportunity to academicians and is likely to be a game-changer in academic world of the country. LEAP is fully sponsored programme by MHRD and selection has been made on the basis of a critical review of applications. A total number of 28 academicians from various institutes of national importance of the country have been selected for this prestigious academic leadership programme.

Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu congratulated the professors for their selection and hoped that the University of Jammu will be benefited with the experience they would gain through participation in LEAP.

Prof Dhar further informed that LEAP includes two-week domestic and one-week foreign training for academic heads, who are potentially likely to assume leadership roles in the future.

University of Jammu has already been awarded Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) by Ministry of Human Resource Department, New Delhi. Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) will cater to all the in-service teachers, irrespective of their subject, management and seniority every year. The training will be imparted as MOOCs using SWAYAM platform and would focus on latest developments in the subject, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum.