JU postpones exams

JAMMU: The University of Jammu on Monday informed that all the examinations scheduled to be held on February 19, 2019 (Tuesday) have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. In a statement issued here, Dr Vinay Thusoo, Spokesperson Jammu University, said, “All the examinations scheduled to be held on February 19, 2019 (Tuesday) have been postponed and fresh dates shall be notified later on.”